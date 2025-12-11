One person is dead after an apartment fire in West Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says one person is dead after an early morning apartment fire in West Tacoma.

Fire crews responded to a fire on N 30th St between N Pearl Street and N Highland Street around 12:30 a.m.

TPD says that when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from a window.

Crews found the dead person in the unit after quickly putting out the fire.

There is no information on the resident’s cause of death.

TPD says the fire is under investigation.

