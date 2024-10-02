Local

One person hospitalized after motorcycle and car crash in Woodinville

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Motorcycle and car crash into each other in Woodinville.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — One person is in the hospital, fighting for their life after a car and a motorcycle crashed into each other in Woodinville.

According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, it happened Tuesday night on Northeast Woodinville Duvall Road.

No word on who was at fault.

The cause remains under investigation.

One person was taken to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

