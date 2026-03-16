One person hit after over 20 gunshots fired at Pierce County apartment complex

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people who shot someone outside of an apartment complex.

Just before 8:30 p.m., dozens of people called 911 to report hearing between 20 and 70 shots being fired at the Golden Given Terrace Apartments.

Reporting parties also said one person had been shot. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for care.

According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation indicates this may have been a shooting between two parties, and the victim got caught up in the gunfire.

There is no information on suspect(s), and no one is in custody at this time. All parties involved fled the scene.

Over 20 shell castings were found scattered all over the parking lot.

Several unoccupied vehicles have been hit with gunfire, with windows shattered and bullet holes.

The person who was shot is expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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