One person arrested after fight breaks out during Pride event at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department arrested a man on Saturday, accused of attacking two people with a baseball bat during a fight at a Pride event.

Police were called to Cal Anderson Park around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officers, people were celebrating Pride when a second group showed up and started antagonizing them. The groups started arguing, and police said the people from the Cal Anderson group threw water bottles, eggs, and beer at the others.

A man from the Cal Anderson group then, according to police, attacked two people with a baseball bat, and they fired back with pepper spray.

A police sergeant witnessed the attack and took off after the man with the bat. He was arrested after a short chase and booked into the King County Jail for assault and obstruction.

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