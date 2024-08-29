One man hospitalized after Skagit County shooting

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A 35-year-old man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting in Skagit County on Thursday.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and emergency medical crews responded to calls of a shooting just after midnight at a residence in the 15000 block of State Route 536, outside Mount Vernon.

The injured man was taken to Skagit Valley Medical Center and was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center.

Deputies confirmed that detectives were called out to the scene and are actively investigating the case.

Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old man, and detectives are working on an arrest warrant, adding, “There is no indication that this was a random act.”









