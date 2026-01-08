One lane open after fatal collision shuts down most of westbound I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal collision is causing extended delays on westbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT said the westbound lanes of I-90 are reduced to a single lane between Exit 62 near Bakers Lane and Kachess Lake Road and Exit 54 at State Route 906.

Traffic is moving through the area using the far-left lane.

WSDOT urged travelers heading west over the pass to plan extra time or consider delaying their trip if possible.

No additional details about the collision were immediately released.

