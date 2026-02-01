One killed, three injured in shooting near Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says one person is dead and three were injured in a shooting after a fight broke out in a parking garage near Pioneer Square early Sunday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the Sinking Ship parking garage at James Street and Yessler Way.

Crews found one person fatally shot in the head, one man with life-threatening injuries, and a woman who was grazed by a bullet, according to SPD.

Another woman later showed up at Harborview Medical Center, who was also grazed by gunfire.

Police say no suspects have been arrested but two people were taken into custody after later disturbances at the scene.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000,

