One injured in West Seattle drive-by shooting

SEATTLE — Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday police and firefighters responded to 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Holly Street in West Seattle for a drive-by shooting.

Police say there was an event going on at nearby Riverview Playfield where several fights had broken out.

The victim left the park to get water from his vehicle. While at his car three people in a copper-colored Kia fired shots at the vehicle. The victim was not actually shot but was injured by glass in the shooting.

A KIRO 7 photographer saw dozens of evidence markers near shell casings as well as rounds that appeared to be fully intact.

The suspects fled and police are still looking for them.

It is not known if the shooting is related to what was happening at Riverview Playfield.

The intersection of 16th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Myrtle Street was shut down for the police investigation.

