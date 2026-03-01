One injured in Pioneer Square shooting over $20 necklace, police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says one person was shot in the leg during a robbery in Pioneer Square early Sunday morning.

At around 12:40 a.m., officers responded near 2nd Avenue and Yessler Way and found one man shot in the right thigh.

SPD says he had just left a bar and was getting into a friend’s car when an armed person wearing a ski mask walked up and demanded the man’s chain, valued at around $20.

The two fought over the chain and the suspect allegedly shot the man in the leg and left the scene before police arrived, Seattle Police said.

The victim was brought to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SPD asks anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip line at 206-233-5000.

