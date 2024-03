A man was injured during a shooting at an apartment complex in Tacoma Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:31 p.m., officers with the Tacoma Police Department responded to the report of multiple shots fired in the 1800 block fo South 84th Street.

When officers arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to Tacoma police, there are no suspects at this time.

