One injured after falling 100 feet near Golden Gardens Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says one person is in stable condition after falling nearly 100 feet near Golden Gardens Park early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., crews responded near 32nd Avenue Northwest and Loyal Way Northwest to reports that someone was stuck down the hillside. SFD said.

Responders set up a rope system, pulled the person out, and brought them to the hospital.

Crews are responding to a rope rescue call in the 8000 block of 32nd Ave NW. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 10, 2026

