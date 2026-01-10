One injured after falling 100 feet near Golden Gardens Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says one person is in stable condition after falling nearly 100 feet near Golden Gardens Park early Saturday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., crews responded near 32nd Avenue Northwest and Loyal Way Northwest to reports that someone was stuck down the hillside. SFD said.
Responders set up a rope system, pulled the person out, and brought them to the hospital.
Crews are responding to a rope rescue call in the 8000 block of 32nd Ave NW.— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 10, 2026
