One injured after experimental plane crashes near Chehalis River Bridge

A 55-year-old pilot was rescued Thursday afternoon after his experimental aircraft crashed in a field near the Chehalis River Bridge, according to the Chehalis Police Department.

Police said they were called to the area of State Route 6 at about 12:14 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible plane crash.

When officers arrived, they found the small aircraft down in a field close to the river and the highway.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was pulled from the wreckage and treated at the scene by members of the Chehalis Fire Department.

He was then taken for additional medical care.

Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been factors in the crash.

State Route 6 was closed for about two hours.

The incident remains under investigation, and police said no further information is being released at this time.

