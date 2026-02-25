Local

One found dead in Midland after tent fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue
One found dead in Midland after tent fire Photo: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (Photo: Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (CPFR) says a person was found dead inside a tent after it caught fire in Midland on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., crews responded to a single-family home near 15th Avenue Court East and 99th Street East to reports of a tent on fire behind the home.

After the fire was put out, one person was found dead inside the tent, according to CPFR.

Their cause of death is not known.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read