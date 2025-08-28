One found dead in Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person was found dead as firefighters searched a burning home in Bellevue late last night.

According to the Bellevue Fire Department, multiple calls came in to 911 just after 11 p.m., reporting a house on fire along 108th Avenue SE, near the Bellevue High School baseball field.

Arriving crews found a home “fully engulfed” in flames.

Firefighters started to attack the fire, and within minutes of arrival, began searching the home.

“Unfortunately, the only occupant was found deceased,” reported Bellevue Fire.

The fire investigation is ongoing.

