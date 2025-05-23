One dead in South Seattle car crash

SEATTLE — A deadly crash shut down lanes along East Marginal Way South tonight.

According to Seattle police, a speeding driver crashed into a pole just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

“For unknown reasons, the man lost control of his vehicle, hit a light pole on the west side of the street, that threw the car about 40 feet and onto the train tracks... and we found the man in the passenger seat,” said Detective Munoz.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police cordoned off the area until detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) arrived to investigate, and the King County Medical Examiner could retrieve the deceased.

The road was still closed as of 11 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

