One dead in late-night fire in Grays Harbor County

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — Around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue answered calls of a fire in Elma.

When crews arrived, they were told that someone may still be inside the building.

Because of the size of the fire, crews worked to prevent the spread.

With the fire under control, firefighters entered the building where they discovered a person.

According to EGHFR, the person died from the effects of the fire.

The identity of the victim was withheld until the family could be notified.

“East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic incident,” EGHFR wrote in a press release.

No further details are available as the fire’s cause is under investigation.





