One dead in Des Moines house fire

DES MOINES, Wash. — One person was found dead during a house fire in Des Moines on Sunday evening.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 911 received multiple calls reporting a house fire along South 216th Street at around 6:30 p.m. last night.

South King Fire crews and Des Moines PD officers responded.

While searching, firefighters reportedly found one deceased person inside the home.

The fire was controlled, and King County Fire Investigators and detectives with the Des Moines Police Department are now jointly investigating the incident.

Police say investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death, but added that there is no known risk to the public at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed, according to police.

