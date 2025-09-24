Fatal motorcycle collision shuts down lanes on SB I-5 in Everett

Local

One dead after car and motorcycle collide on SB I-5 in Everett
By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — At least one person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on I-5 in Everett early this morning.

The crash happened along southbound Interstate 5 near State Route 526 and the Everett Mall exit. Washington State Patrol troopers were on the scene investigating the collision by 4 a.m.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), three lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked.

WSP noted this would be an “extended closure,” which could mean traffic delays in the area during the Wednesday morning commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

