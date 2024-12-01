One in critical condition after suspected DUI collision on SR 520

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a suspected DUI collision on State Route 520 overnight.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Hyundai Elantra was heading east in the westbound lanes and struck the 26-year-old head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was a 60-year-old man from Kirkland, who was not injured in the crash. He is now facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

All lanes of SR 520 Evergreen Point Floating Bridge across Lake Washington, as well as access to the highway from 84th Avenue NE, were closed from around 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. for cleanup and investigation of the collision.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center said Sunday morning that the 26-year-old remains in critical condition in the ICU.

























