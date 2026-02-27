Once-beloved food hall evicted from Westlake Center after years of unpaid rent

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

What used to have lines stretching around the block is now being forced out of Seattle’s Westlake Center.

Asean Streat Food Hall has been evicted from the center after failing to pay rent since 2023, according to court documents obtained by The Puget Sound Business Journal. The establishment also failed to pay utilities or taxes.

Asean Streat Food Hall, an 8,600-square-foot space intended to mimic a street market with an assortment of Southeast Asian food, allegedly fell $842,209 behind on its bills. There were as many as 10 different food stalls within the hall.

The food hall’s website is currently inoperable, as of this reporting.

The food hall signed a 10-year lease agreement back in May of 2021 with a monthly rent of approximately $26,000.

According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, Asean Streat Food Hall is owned by the same restaurateur, Punya Tipyasothi, who owns and operates Racha Thai Cuisine and Noburu Ramen and Sushi.

Nordstrom Rack plans move from Westlake Center to downtown Seattle

In December, Westlake Center suffered another exodus when Nordstrom Rack officially filed plans to relocate from the center.

The new spot is the former Forever 21 building, right near Nordstrom’s flagship store. Old Navy, Fox Sports Grill, Planet Fitness, and Gene Juarez previously occupied the space before Forever 21.

The new store will be three floors, covering more than 38,000 square feet.

It is currently unknown what will take over Nordstrom Rack’s vacated space, in the Westlake Center mall’s lower level, as of this reporting. Nordstrom Rack first moved to the Westlake Center location in 2012.

Forever 21 filed for bankruptcy for the second time in six years back in March. For its second bankruptcy filing, the company cited the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation rates, and competition from international companies, including Shein and Temu.

Forever 21 spent months seeking a buyer, contacting more than 200 potential bidders, according to CNBC. Thirty bidders signed confidentiality agreements, but no viable deal was reached.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X.

