Olympia School District considering closing schools amid struggle with budget

OLYMPIA, Wash. — If your child is part of the Olympia School District, parents can give their opinion on ways the district can tackle a multi-million dollar deficit.

A 90-day comment period has just been opened by the district for parents to give their thoughts on potentially closing two elementary schools -- Madison and McKenny Elementary -- next year.

According to the district, it is trying to salvage its budget amid declining enrollment.

No final action will be taken until after the 90-day comment period is complete.

According to the district, if the two potential school closures are not enough to correct the budget, that two additional school closures may be considered.

©2023 Cox Media Group