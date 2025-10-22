Olympia police officer involved in shooting during ‘disturbance’ call

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team (CMIIT) is investigating a shooting involving an Olympia police officer.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Oct. 21, Olympia PD were called to investigate a “disturbance” at a home on 6th Ave. NW, near the Grass Lake Nature Park.

It’s unclear what that disturbance was.

Minimal information has been released at this time. We do not know if an officer was shot or if another person involved was shot.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation through CMIIT is ongoing.

KIRO 7 will have more information as it becomes available.

