Olympia police look for ‘Joker’ with gun who robbed a convenience store

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing a store – with a gun – while wearing a ‘Joker’ mask from the Batman movies.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a gas station convenience store on 4th Avenue East.

An employee told officers that the masked man came into the store, pointed a gun at him, and demanded all the money from the cash register.

Police say the man is between 5’4” and 5’7” tall.

He was wearing a long-sleeved black hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

Officers used a K9 and a drone to search the area, but couldn’t find the man.

Anyone with information that may help find the man is asked to call detectives at (360) 753-8300.

©2025 Cox Media Group