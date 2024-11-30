Oh, deer! Bellingham biking trails will close for 3-day bow hunt

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Popular biking and hiking trails on Galbraith Mountain in Bellingham are closing for three days for a bow hunt to control the deer population.

The closure will take place from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6.

Janicki Logging Co. says the overpopulation of deer is attracting predators like mountain lions. The company says the deer are also eating their young cedar saplings, costing them thousands of dollars and stifling reforestation.

“This hunt is essential for mitigating cedar losses that threaten the sustainability of our reforestation efforts,” said Peter Wheeler, spokesperson for Galbraith Tree Farm, LLC and Janicki Logging Co. “We are committed to maintaining a healthy forest, and this trial marks our first step in exploring effective solutions to protect new growth while balancing wildlife populations. The outcomes of this hunt will guide our future approach to game management.”

The logging company says a small group of licensed participants will conduct the bow hunt, and safety protocols will be strictly enforced.

The participants, who have already been selected, are required to harvest all edible parts of any animal they hunt, following Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife regulations.

