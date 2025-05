Throughout the month of May, KIRO 7 is partnering with QFC and Les Schwab Tire to feed families around the Seattle area.

As part of the Drive Out Hunger Campaign, you can donate non-perishable food at any Western Washington Les Schwab Tire Center or purchase a virtual bag of food at the register of your local QFC

You can also donate directly to Food Lifeline at https://foodlifeline.org/kiro7cares.

