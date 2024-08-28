Officials seize 25kg of methamphetamine concealed in suitcases at Vancouver International Airport

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) seized a combined 24.84 kg of methamphetamine concealed in passenger suitcases at Vancouver International Airport destined for Sydney, Australia on two separate occasions this July.

At the time of this seizure, the street value of the methamphetamine was estimated at $1.25 million.

The CBSA and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are committed to preventing the smuggling of illegal and dangerous drugs.

According to the CBSA, Border Services Officers and the Detector Dog Service intercepted 10 kilograms of methamphetamine from a Canadian citizen on July 27. The drugs were concealed in false-sided compartments of two suitcases.

Then on July 29, CBSA Border Services Officers intercepted 14.84 kg of methamphetamine from another Canadian citizen’s suitcase. In this suitcase, officers discovered a total of four vacuum-sealed packages containing methamphetamine wrapped in clothing.

On both occasions, the travelers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit (FSOC).

“These interdictions by the CBSA and the Pacific Region RCMP Federal Policing Program have served to protect Canadians, and our partner nations from exposure to a significant amount of potentially toxic drugs. They also demonstrate our shared commitment to defending Canada’s border from transnational criminal elements that threaten our nation,” said Chief Superintendent Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander for the RCMP, Pacific Region.

Both of the investigations are ongoing, and the RCMP FSOC is putting forward numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

