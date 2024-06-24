Officials provide update on Dearinger Fire near Darrington

As of Monday, the Dearinger Fire, about 10 miles northeast of Darrington, has grown to 48 acres, according to Washington State DNR Wildfire.

82 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, which is 0% contained and is on privately owned timberland.

The cause is still under investigation.

According to DNR, the fire presents significant challenges due to steep slopes, rocky surfaces, rolling debris, and standing trees.

At this time, the fire does not present a danger to nearby communities or buildings.









