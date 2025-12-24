Officials discover landslide on burn scar along Cedar Creek

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) says a game camera alerted crews to a landslide caused by heavy rain along the Cedar Creek in the North Cascades.

The slide happened along a burn scar next to the creek as rain from the recent atmospheric river triggered a debris flow of mud, rocks, and trees across Highway 20 and more flooding downstream, WDNR posted on Facebook.

WDNR says crews have found 73 landslides related to the recent storms and they’re looking at other areas at risk.

Before and after pictures posted by the Department show the extent of the landslide.

©2025 Cox Media Group