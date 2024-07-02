Suspect ‘no longer a threat’ after officer involved shooting in Spanaway

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — On Tuesday around 11:17 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X of an active police investigation due to an officer-involved shooting on State Route 512 near milepost 0.57 near Steel Street.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as the two right lanes are closed.

Police Activity is causing traffic backups and delays on SR 512 WB at MP 0.7 near Steele St S beginning at 11:02 am on July 2, 2024 until further notice. The 2 right lanes are closed. — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 2, 2024

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Public Information Officer Trooper John Dattilo, confirmed that there is an active investigation for an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect is no longer a threat.

According to an X post by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), all officers and deputies are okay.

OFFICERS INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SPANAWAY. All officers and Deputies ok, multiple agencies involved. We will have updates when we get more information from the scene. pic.twitter.com/o06lwtVJhV — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) July 2, 2024

The scene of the investigation is at 205th Street East and Fifth Avenue Court East.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be taking over the investigation, according to PCSO

This story is developing and will be updated.

