Suspect ‘no longer a threat’ after officer involved shooting in Spanaway

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Officer involved shooting in Lakewood (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — On Tuesday around 11:17 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X of an active police investigation due to an officer-involved shooting on State Route 512 near milepost 0.57 near Steel Street.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes as the two right lanes are closed.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Public Information Officer Trooper John Dattilo, confirmed that there is an active investigation for an officer-involved shooting and that the suspect is no longer a threat.

According to an X post by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), all officers and deputies are okay.

The scene of the investigation is at 205th Street East and Fifth Avenue Court East.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be taking over the investigation, according to PCSO

This story is developing and will be updated.

