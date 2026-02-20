Ocean Shores man faces 50 years in prison for child pornography conviction

MONTESANO, Wash. — Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office says that a 24-year-old Ocean Shores man was found guilty on child pornography charges on Thursday.

The conviction comes after an investigation triggered in April 2025 by a tip sent to the Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) field office.

The investigation led to a search warrant for his house and then to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office says that sentencing will take place at a later date.

The defendant is facing up to 50 years in prison.

©2026 Cox Media Group