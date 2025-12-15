Obey evacuation orders, WA governor urges

Authorities are urging residents in flood-prone areas of Western Washington to evacuate immediately.

Governor Ferguson emphasized the importance of obeying evacuation orders, highlighting the ongoing crisis across the region. Emergency evacuations have already been carried out for 250 residents, and while no deaths have been reported, the situation remains critical.

“We just ask for their patience with that, to be vigilant and to really listen to those evacuation orders,” said Governor Ferguson.

In Orting, setback levees built along the Puyallup and Carbon Rivers have successfully prevented major flooding, a stark contrast to past events where levee breaches caused significant damage.

Mayor-elect Scott Drennen credited these levees with saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential property damage. Drennen says there is still room for improvement

As water crested over a few portions of the levee. Despite this, the levees performed well compared to other parts of Western Washington.

U.S. House Representative Kim Schrier mentioned efforts to secure maximum FEMA assistance for emergency recovery and mitigation, highlighting the importance of setback levees and conservation districts in flood management.

