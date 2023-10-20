Nurses at Providence Everett vote to authorize a strike

EVERETT, Wash. — Providence nurses in Everett now have the option of going on strike if the union can’t strike a deal with the hospital.

On Thursday, 97% of nurses voted to authorize the negotiation tactic.

We spoke to several nurses who say the hospital has a long list of problems, including understaffing, low pay, and a lack of benefits. They warn that it’s both the employees and patients who pay the price for that too.

“Patients sit in the lobby for hours,” nightshift nurse Tricia Carlson said. “I bet at least half to 75% of patients that come into the emergency room don’t even see the patients room, they are seen out in our lobby.”

This comes in the same week that the family of a woman who reportedly died after waiting four hours for care at Providence filed a lawsuit against the hospital. We spoke to a former Providence nurse who said wait times like that are not uncommon there.

“Is four hours unheard of? No, not at all,” she asserted.

To clarify, the vote gives nurses the option to strike. They would still have to submit a 10-day notice to the hospital if they did choose to walk out.





