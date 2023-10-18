Family of woman who allegedly waited 4 hours in Everett ER before dying sues hospital

EVERETT, Wash. — A mother of three is dead after allegedly waiting for more than four hours in an emergency room at Providence Medical Center in Everett in November of last year.

A new lawsuit claims 41-year-old Cheyenna Costello went to the hospital with stomach pains. She was reportedly assessed as “critically ill” and needed immediate attention.

But that allegedly didn’t happen.

The suit says she waited hours to see a doctor before she began having seizures and died. A coroner’s report revealed she died from pancreatitis.

In a statement sent to KIRO 7, the hospital stated that they “are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies are with the patient’s family and loved ones.”

“With that said, we can’t comment on open litigation,” they added.

In 2022, we reported on a similar situation at Providence Everett, where a woman reported waiting 19 hours for care. After getting in a neurologist the following day, it was determined she had suffered a stroke.

