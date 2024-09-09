Nurse who graduated from UW killed days after her wedding

BEAVERTON, Ore. — An Oregon nurse who graduated from the University of Washington was reportedly found dead just days after getting married in Hawaii and her neighbor has been arrested.

According to the Beaverton Police Department, someone requested a welfare check on 32-year-old Melissa Jubane after she didn’t show up for her morning shift at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland and her family was unable to reach her.

Police say she wasn’t home and her phone appeared to be off, so they entered her name as a missing person in national law enforcement databases.

According to police, their investigation linked her neighbor, 27-year-old Bryce Schubert to her disappearance and they say her remains have been found. The statement, issued Saturday, didn’t provide more details other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

“While we acknowledge the significant community interest and concern, we must withhold further details to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Tips related to this case are still welcome,” Beaverton Police said in a post online.

Jubane had just married her partner, Bryan Llantero, in Hawaii in late August, KHON-TV reported. Her mother-in-law told the news station that the newlyweds returned to the U.S. mainland on September 1 and enjoyed the Labor Day holiday before Jubane returned to work.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail roster showed Schubert was in custody Monday morning.

The Oregon Nurses Association planned to hold a vigil for Jubane on Monday evening in a park near the hospital where she worked.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Melissa during this incredibly difficult time. We stand with our community in mourning and offer our full support to all those impacted by this devastating loss,” the labor union said in a statement.

Anyone with information that may help in the case is asked to call (503) 526-2280.

