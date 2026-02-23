Norwegian Bliss, Seattle-based summer cruise ship, cancels Mexico stop after cartel leader killed

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Norwegian Bliss, the massive cruise ship that calls Seattle home every summer for Alaska cruises, has canceled its stop in Puerto Vallarta this week after a wave of cartel violence tore through the Mexican state of Jalisco. The ship spends its winters running Mexico itineraries out of Los Angeles, and was headed south on one of those trips when the captain made the announcement.

Passengers boarding the seven-day cruise from Los Angeles said the ship’s captain announced the change as soon as they got underway Sunday.

“PV was canceled and announced as soon as we were in the ship yesterday,” a passenger named Christie wrote on Facebook. “I feel like it’s just going to be a sea day. With all the ships stuck I can’t imagine any of the close ports have extra room.” A sea day is simply a day spent entirely on the ship, with no port stop scheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line provided more details in a statement to KIRO Newsradio.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit are always a top priority,” a spokesperson stated. “Due to ongoing security operations and the recent U.S. travel warning issued for select areas in Mexico, Norwegian Bliss’ scheduled call to Puerto Vallarta on Feb. 25, 2026, has been canceled. We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation, and any additional itinerary updates for ships scheduled to call to Mexico in the near future will be communicated directly with impacted guests.”

What triggered the cancellation

The violence traces back to Sunday, Feb. 22, when Mexican army forces killed Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, during an operation in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco.

Within hours, CJNG members retaliated by setting vehicles and businesses on fire across multiple Puerto Vallarta neighborhoods, including Zona Romántica, Centro, Ixtapa, Versalles, and areas near El Pitillal. Similar violence spread to Guadalajara, Chapala, and other parts of Jalisco, as well as parts of Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Nuevo León.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro declared a statewide “Code Red,” urging residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary. As of Monday morning, that order remains in effect.

Tourists stranded, told not to leave hotels

Tourists already at Puerto Vallarta resorts were told not to leave their hotels. At the airport, travelers were moved behind check-in counters and to upper floors as Mexican federal forces with heavy weapons stationed themselves outside.

The U.S. State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico advised American citizens in affected areas to shelter in place, avoid crowds, stay away from any law enforcement activity, and keep an eye on local media for updates.

Major airlines, including American, Delta, United, Southwest, Air Canada, and WestJet, canceled or diverted flights into Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

Where things stand as of Monday

Authorities said the situation has begun to stabilize. The Guadalajara metro system has partially reopened, though gas stations across the region remain closed. Both Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara international airports are technically open and operating under the protection of Mexico’s National Guard, though many flights remain canceled and some diversions may still be in place. The City of Puerto Vallarta suspended in-person classes at all educational levels Monday due to ongoing security concerns.

What this means for Seattle cruisers

Pacific Northwest cruisers know the Norwegian Bliss well. Every summer, the ship is the largest cruise vessel based in Seattle, running Alaska itineraries up and down the coast. Come winter, it repositions to Los Angeles for a seven-day Mexico route with stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas.

The typical itinerary runs two sea days heading south to Puerto Vallarta, then consecutive port days in Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, followed by a final sea day back to L.A. With Puerto Vallarta now out, it’s unclear whether the ship will substitute another port or simply add a day at sea.

Passenger David wrote on Facebook that the other ports were still unconfirmed when he posted: “PV has been officially canceled. Don’t yet know about the other ports.”

KIRO Newsradio’s Charlie Harger was aboard last week’s sailing out of Los Angeles and reported seeing hundreds of passengers from Washington on the ship.

Some passengers took the news in stride.

“Before people get too wound up, remember, NCL has little control over this situation, other than making sure all onboard are safe,” passenger Robby wrote. “You are cruising on what is, basically, an all-inclusive resort.”

No word yet on refunds or compensation

Norwegian Cruise Line did not respond to KIRO Newsradio’s request for comment and has not said publicly whether passengers will receive refunds, onboard credits, or any other compensation for the canceled port stop. Travelers booked on upcoming Norwegian sailings to Puerto Vallarta should monitor the Norwegian Cruise Line website for any updates to future itineraries.

Washington passengers with questions about travel to Mexico can check the latest guidance from the U.S. State Department’s Mexico travel advisory page for the most current safety information.

