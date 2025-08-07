Northwest Washington Fair is back. Here’s what’s new.

LYNDEN, Wash. — The Northwest Washington Fair is back.

It kicks off Thursday in Lynden and runs through August 16.

This year, the fair is offering a new Fair Food Value Menu, with items priced at $10 or less. The menu includes churros, a corndog meal, burgers, nachos, pizza, tacos, and more.

Gates open at 11:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM daily.

Tickets are $10 for children 6 to 12, $15 for general admission, and $13 for seniors. A season pass costs $45.

Included in admission, people can enjoy:

Entertainment on the Banner Bank Festival Stage

Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show

Roaring Riptides Live!

Grandstand Horse Shows

Clock Tower Shows

The Barnyard animal exhibits

Farming for Life Experience

Grandstand shows such as concerts, the rodeo, demolition derby, and other performances require an additional ticket aside from fair admission.

You can view those options here.

Parking is free in downtown Lynden, and there’s a free shuttle bus from Fisher School. Whatcom Transportation Authority is also offering free bus fare for everyone from August 7 to August 16.

