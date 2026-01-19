Local

Northern lights may be visible tonight in 24 states including WA

By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Northern Lights may be visible in 24 states tonight—including Washington.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, a strong geomagnetic storm is underway, with the chance for us to catch a glimpse.

We can see the Northern Lights when a surge of charged particles from the sun interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a G4 Watch is in effect. Geomagnetic storm “G levels” range from G1 to G5, with G5 being the most extreme:

  • G1 | MINOR
  • G2 | MODERATE
  • G3 | STRONG
  • G4 | SEVERE
  • G5 | EXTREME

According to KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologist, it is the strongest solar radiation storm in 20 years, but how much of a show we will see depends largely on the coronal mass ejection – or CME’s – magnetic orientation when it hits our planet.

KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard predicts that between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. will be the best time for us to see them.

If you catch any photos of the Northern Lights, please share them with us by clicking here.

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, here’s who could get a show if the conditions allow:

  1. Alaska
  2. Washington
  3. Oregon
  4. Idaho
  5. Montana
  6. North Dakota
  7. Minnesota
  8. South Dakota
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Wyoming
  11. Michigan
  12. New York
  13. Vermont
  14. Maine
  15. New Hampshire
  16. Massachusetts
  17. Nebraska
  18. Iowa
  19. Illinois
  20. Indiana
  21. Ohio
  22. Pennsylvania
  23. Missouri
  24. Colorado

