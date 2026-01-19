Northern lights may be visible tonight in 24 states including WA

The Northern Lights may be visible in 24 states tonight—including Washington.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, a strong geomagnetic storm is underway, with the chance for us to catch a glimpse.

We can see the Northern Lights when a surge of charged particles from the sun interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

Heads up photographers and aurora fans. We could see the northern lights tonight. G4 Watch in effect for tonight due to anticipated CME ( coronal mass ejection ) arrival at Earth. For many areas the sky will be clear. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4H44I1S8w7 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 19, 2026

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a G4 Watch is in effect. Geomagnetic storm “G levels” range from G1 to G5, with G5 being the most extreme:

G1 | MINOR

G2 | MODERATE

G3 | STRONG

G4 | SEVERE

G5 | EXTREME

According to KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologist, it is the strongest solar radiation storm in 20 years, but how much of a show we will see depends largely on the coronal mass ejection – or CME’s – magnetic orientation when it hits our planet.

KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologist Nick Allard predicts that between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. will be the best time for us to see them.

If you catch any photos of the Northern Lights, please share them with us

Based on the latest NOAA aurora forecast map, here’s who could get a show if the conditions allow:

Alaska Washington Oregon Idaho Montana North Dakota Minnesota South Dakota Wisconsin Wyoming Michigan New York Vermont Maine New Hampshire Massachusetts Nebraska Iowa Illinois Indiana Ohio Pennsylvania Missouri Colorado

