Northern lights may appear in Washington tonight as solar storms hit Earth’s atmosphere

Solar storms could bring faint but visible auroras to parts of the Northern Hemisphere starting late Thursday and continuing into early Friday morning, according to space weather experts.

The storms are expected to produce colorful displays in the skies over Canada and northern U.S. states such as Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota.

If the solar activity intensifies, people as far south as Illinois and New York might catch a glimpse of the phenomenon, said Erica Grow Cei, spokesperson for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

However, Cei noted that “all the stars have to align” for the auroras to be visible that far south.

For those hoping to see the spectacle, the best chance comes after dark in areas away from bright city lights.

Taking a photo with a smartphone might help reveal the auroras, even if they aren’t readily visible to the naked eye.

Cei added that while these solar storms are unlikely to cause major disruptions to power grids or communications, they could briefly interfere with precision GPS equipment, which is often used in industries like farming.

The sun is currently at the peak of its 11-year magnetic cycle, which means solar storms and aurora displays are more frequent.

Earlier in May, stronger storms produced vivid auroras across much of the Northern Hemisphere.

Though tonight’s storms are expected to be less intense, those in northern regions may still be able to witness this natural light show.

©2024 Cox Media Group