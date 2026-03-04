Northbound I-5 reopens after all lanes were closed due to crash

TUKWILA, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

I-5 has reopened its lanes at SR 599 after it was completely blocked in the northbound direction early Wednesday morning.

As of 5:45 a.m., all northbound lanes are clear. The closure was caused by a car crash at SR 599 in Tukwila.

“During the earlier closure, backups had exceeded four miles, so expect delays as things return to normal,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated.

