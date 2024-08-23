Northbound I-5 lanes reduced overnight this weekend between Lacey, DuPont

PIERCE and Thurston Counties, Wash. — If you’ll be traveling on northbound Interstate 5 between Lacey and DuPont this weekend, you’ll want to pay attention.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers of night to morning lane closures.

Crews are repairing concrete panels.

The northbound lanes will be reduced to one lane approaching the Nisqually River from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, until 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, and again from 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, to until 10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

Drivers are advised that they may see no activity on Sunday morning while the new concrete cures.

