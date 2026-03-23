All NB I-5 lanes in SeaTac reopened after multi-vehicle crash; traffic backups extend almost 3 miles

SEATAC, Wash. — UPDATE 5:35 a.m. Monday: All lanes are back open on NB I-5 at S 188th St after an earlier collision, per WSDOT.

EARLIER:

All lanes of northbound I-5 near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport were blocked early Monday after a multi-vehicle collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash happened sometime around 12:40 a.m. just north of South 188th Street (exit 152)

All northbound vehicles were diverted to South 188th Street and Orillia Road.

As of 4 a.m., backups were building as the Monday morning commute traffic began to trickle in. By 4:45 a.m., the backup was about 2 miles long, stretching back to SR 509. By 5:15 a.m., backups stretched back to near SR 516 - almost 3 miles.

WSDOT says crews still do not have a timeline for when lanes will reopen.

Drivers are asked to allow extra travel time, expect delays, and use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. KIRO 7 has a crew heading to the scene.

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