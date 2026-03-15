Northbound I-405 reopens early in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation shared some good news for drivers on Sunday afternoon: Southbound I-405 reopened early traffic in Bothell.

It’s been closed all weekend as crews complete ramp removal work at SR 522.

Northbound lanes will remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday.

Prepare for delays on NB I-405 headed to Bothell.

This is the second consecutive weekend closure for the project as well as the final one.

Signed detours are in place until then to direct travelers around the closure.

The work is part of the I-405/Brickyard to State Route 527 Improvement Project.

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