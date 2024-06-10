North Seattle shooting leads to three-vehicle crash on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday night on Aurora Avenue North, leading to three vehicle crash.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at North 130th Street and Aurora Avenue North.

Someone had shot into the victim’s vehicle multiple times. A nearby business was also struck by gunfire.

Police said the shooting led to a three-car collision. Police have not said if anyone else was injured as a result of the crash.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been located.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

