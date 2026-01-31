North Seattle business owners sounding alarm after string of burglaries

SEATTLE — Business owners around North Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood say crime in the area is getting out of hand.

Stores along Northeast 65th Street were hit in back-to-back-to-back burglaries.

Robin Dreisbach is the co-owner of Ravenna Refills, a body and home goods store. They just had their first anniversary – and first break-in.

“I don’t know if naive is the right word, but I kind of naively thought we wouldn’t get hit,” said Dreisbach.

Security video captured two masked burglars as they smashed their way inside just after midnight on January 20.

Dreisbach says they grabbed a cashbox with about $200, and within a couple minutes, they were gone.

“Watching them on the camera, kind of peek around and see what’s around, was a really creepy, violating feeling,” said Dreisbach.

A little more than an hour earlier, there was a burglary at nearby Bagel Oasis, where burglars broke in and stole a safe with around $2,000 inside.

“I’ve always been told it was bolted to the floor. I don’t know how they got it up, especially don’t know how they got it up so quickly,” said manager Danielle Ishihara.

The third burglary was at Gasoline Alley Antiques, where the owner said thieves broke in, stole a laptop and a bayonet.

Now, business owners are putting the word out, urging others to stay vigilant.

“A slew of different robberies all in our neighborhood, and I just don’t know how it could be not related,” said Ishihara.

Seattle police say no arrests have been made.

