North Mercer Island sewer blockage cleared

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — People on the north end of Mercer Island can flush their toilets again.

The city asked everyone to limit their water use on Tuesday because of a major blockage in an underwater sewer line.

That meant that wastewater could back up straight into homes.

It took crews most of the day to clear it.

Sewer blockage affected properties from Luther Burbank Park to 97th Avenue Southeast.

“To prevent sewage backups, stop all dishwashers, laundry, showers IMMEDIATELY. Minimize flushing,” the alert from the city stated.

Property owners who experience any sewer issues overnight should contact the Non-Emergency Line at 425-577-5656. City of Mercer Island Customer Service is available at 206-275-7600 during normal business hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

A Public Health – Seattle & King County advisory to avoid contact with Lake Washington in the impacted area remains in effect for the next seven days as a standard safety precaution.

