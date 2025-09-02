Nooksack Valley High School student dies from injuries after car crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Nooksack Valley High School student has died after he was thrown from a car in a crash.

It happened on Noon Road in Bellingham.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies said three teens were in the car, and it rolled several times.

The school district says the teen who passed was in 10th grade.

“We are holding his family close in our hearts,” Superintendent Matt Galley shared.

The two other students, both seniors, are currently recovering in the hospital.

“We are hopeful for their full recovery and are keeping them and their families in our thoughts. The loss of a student is felt across the entire community. We know this news will affect students, families, and staff throughout the district, not just at NVHS. In times of such profound sorrow, we are reminded of our deep connection to one another. Our shared grief is a reflection of our shared love,” Galley said.

The Whatcom County Schools Mobile Response Team—comprised of counselors, mental health professionals, and trained crisis support staff—is present at NVHS and available across the district for students and staff.

“Grief can look different for everyone. Whether you’re feeling sadness, anger, confusion, or numbness—these are all valid responses. We encourage open conversations at home and at school, and most importantly, we encourage listening—with empathy, patience, and care,” Galley said.

