‘Noggy or Nice’: Jack in the Box shaking up their menu for the holidays

On Wednesday, Jack in the Box announced their new holiday menu that brings eggnog-flavored items just in time for the holidays.

Eggnog lovers have the option of ordering the Noggy or Nice Sweet Biscoff Shake, which is a vanilla shake that is blended with eggnog flavor and is topped with crumbled Biscoff cookie crumbs.

For customers who prefer coffee, the Noggy or Nice Sweet Cream Iced Coffee combines Arabica coffee with sweetened cream, eggnog flavoring, whipped topping and a dusting of Biscoff crumbs.

In Seattle, a regular size of Noggy or Nice Sweet Cream Iced Coffee runs you about $4.39 and is 300 calories or a large size runs you about $4.69 and is 410 calories.

A regular-size Noggy or Nice Sweet Biscoff Shake will run you $6.29 and is 800 calories or a large size runs about $6.79 and is 1,150 calories.

These items will be available nationwide through the New Year.





