No yolk: SR-18 fully blocked near I-90 after truck full of eggs crack all over roadway

State Route 18 near the Raging River bridge was fully blocked Tuesday morning after a truck full of eggs crashed onto the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Just after 4 a.m., troopers responded to the crash just west of Interstate 90.

Trooper Rick Johnson said there was a minor injury.

Drivers should use alternate routes, as there are lots of eggs to clean up and it’s eggs-hausting work.

Here are some photos from the scene. Lots of eggs to clean up. Thankfully both drivers of. pic.twitter.com/jyTXT2bkuX — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) December 12, 2023

Morning. This messy, complicated scene continues to fully block SR 18. Crews are working as fast as they safely can to clear it but plan to avoid the area if you can and follow @wsdot_traffic and @wspd2pio for updates. https://t.co/aErXO24b2k — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 12, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group