No swimming allowed: High levels of bacteria found at Houghton Beach Park

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Public health officials in Kirkland are urging people and their pets to stay out of the water at Houghton Beach Park because of high bacteria levels.

Water quality staff from King County Water and Land Resources will return to the beach next week to collect new samples.

Until then, the swimming area will be closed and there will be no lifeguards.

The City of Kirkland says signs will be posted at the park to warn people.

The rest of the park will remain open.

