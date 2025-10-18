‘No Kings’ protests planned across western WA Saturday, including largest in PNW

The Pacific Northwest’s largest “No Kings” protest is set to take place in Seattle on Saturday, alongside several other rallies across western Washington.

On October 18, tens of thousands are expected to converge at the Seattle Center to protest President Donald Trump.

“Trump is trying to divide, distract, and dominate us,” protest organizer Kathleen Carson with Seattle Indivisible said via a news release. “We know this playbook — Dictators divide to conquer. We unite to resist.”

The rally will start at the Seattle Center by the International Fountain at 12 p.m., and protesters will march at 1 p.m. through downtown Seattle. Organizers said based on trends, it may be the largest protest in Seattle’s history.

“In April, 25,000 rallied to say #HandsOff. In June, 70,000 marched, joining 5 million+ nationwide. Now, as Trump orchestrates a government shutdown to strip our healthcare, jobs, and protections—and deploys troops in our streets to crush dissent — Seattle rises again,” event organizers stated in a news release.

Organizers are calling for no military presence in Seattle, an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, restored health care, prioritizing feeding families over billionaires, and funding for Gaza restoration.

The last Seattle “No Kings” rally, in June, garnered 70,000 attendees. The march itself was peaceful, but some unrest flared up after dark.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported that the line of protesters was more than 1.5 miles long. Police also reported there was not a single report of property damage during the daytime demonstration.

However, small fires sprouted up, with trash and public city bikes being dragged into the flames. Roads near the downtown Seattle Target were blocked by barricades set up by protesters. Surrounding downtown buildings and cars were targeted for vandalism and graffiti throughout the night.

State Capitol ‘No Kings’ protest

An Olympia “No Kings” protest is planned to take place at the State Capitol Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Trump and his billionaire cronies are attempting to divide the American people with intimidation and lies, but we remain united because we are fighting out of love for each others’ basic liberties,” Anya Woodhall, an Evergreen Resistance member, said via a news release. “No matter what my neighbors believe, I stand for their children’s right to live in a just and free society.”

The demonstration will start with short speeches from community leaders, including Honorable John Erlick, Reverend David Reaves, youth advocate Negev Belmaker, immigration attorney Steffani Powell, and emcee Alfie Alvarado, former director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs.

There will be sign-waving, live music, and rallying after the speeches. Performances include Artesian Rumble Arkestra, Stella Jay, and the Evergreen Ensemble Performers. Labor groups and local organizations will also be there.

The event will have a sign-making station, t-shirt sales, and “art in action” activities.

Issaquah ‘No Kings’ protest

In Issaquah, thousands are expected to protest, as Indivisible WA-8 is hosting its second “No Kings” protest Saturday.

Pickering Barn Park will be the main gathering place, with the protest centered on Southeast 56th Street and Northwest Sammamish Road, stretching one mile between East Sammamish and I-90.

“This protest is our collective line in the sand,” Heather Murphy-Raines, spokesperson for Indivisible WA-8 Rallies and Protests, said via a news release. “Democracy does not bow to monarchs or unchecked power. We are rising together — peacefully but unmistakably — to defend our rights, our communities, and the very soul of this nation.”

Organizers have emphasized that the protest will be peaceful and will feature music and chants.

Over 50 ‘No Kings’ rallies across Washington

There are more than 50 “No Kings” rallies taking place across Washington.

To see if there is a protest happening near you, visit the event’s map here.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

